RailRiders pitch in to help at Salvation Army in Scranton

Pitchers Mitch Spence and Anthony Misiewicz lend a hand during a food distribution event, packing boxes and loading them up for families in need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Boxes of food are packed up and ready to head home with families in need. This is part of the food distribution at the Salvation Army in Scranton.

"We give them quite a bit of stuff. Everything from protein to vegetables to pasta to milk. We're able to help them out and they're very very thankful," said Captain Neil Childs of the Salvation Army of Scranton.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army had some extra help. Mitch Spence and Anthony Misiewicz play for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Members of the team participate in community events throughout the season.

"We're just helping move the stuff for the families in their cars, boxing up produce and anything else they need help with. Staying out of the way but helping anywhere we can," Misiewicz said.

"It's great that we're able to give this kind of help back to people and to have this resource is necessary in every community," said Spence.

Many of these families rely on the Salvation Army's help and the players say they get something positive out of it in return.

"It's nice to meet people who are RailRiders fans. They're telling you we went to a game and saw this so it's nice to connect with the community like that," said Spence.

Captain Childs says each week they're seeing an increase in people who need help or others reaching out for the first time. Childs says donations are down and hopes this extra attention on their cause can make an impact.

"We're hoping that we open up the eyes to everybody to see what the need is in the community and understand that it's not just one organization doing this. We are one of 40 food pantries in the city of Scranton," said Childs.