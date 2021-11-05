RailRiders home opener

Fans are excited to be back at PNC Field for the first time in a year and a half.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Fans began lining up hours before the gates even opened.

There are going to be a lot of changes that fans see this evening.

People have to stay in pods of two, four, or six and they must stay six feet apart from other groups.

That means the stadium will be at about 30 percent capacity.

Fans also have to keep their masks on.

Everything at the stadium is also cashless, so people have to pay for concessions, RailRiders apparel, and everything else, with a credit or debit card.

Even though it will be different than in years past, fans are happy to be here.

"I'm excited. I mean, we've been missing baseball for the last two years has been hard. Being retired, this is what I do. This is my life in the summer," said Joe D'Amato of Clarks Summit.

The first pitch is at 6:30.

Tune in to future episodes of WNEP where we will be live Tuesday night.