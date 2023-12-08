Railriders fans meet The Office's Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office, made an appearance Saturday night for fans who came out to PNC Field in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Saturday night was a special night for fans of the sitcom show The Office in Lackawanna County.

There was a special guest eagerly waiting to meet fans at PNC Field in Moosic.

Kate Flannery, known to many as Meredith Palmer in supplier relations for Dunder Mifflin's Regional Scranton branch, was at the game to take pictures and sign autographs.

She drew die-hard Office fans from all over, including two gentlemen from Connecticut.

"Big fans of the show and always wanted to come see Scranton anyway, so it gave us an excuse to come here, and I have a bucket list of going to all the professional baseball parks, so it crossed that off my list too," said Gabe McLaughlin, Connecticut.

"We got to see, you know, sight-see, see all the locations from the show. It was a great time today," said Cole Bowden, Connecticut.

It was a packed house for the Railriders game in Moosic.