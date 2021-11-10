Raffle basket thief caught on camera

A woman was caught on camera stealing two baskets meant for a fundraiser for a Cooper's Seafood House employee.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An update was on the Scranton Police Department's Facebook page, saying the person suspected of stealing two raffle baskets from Cooper's Seafood House around nine Friday night has been identified.

This news came hours after detectives and Cooper's posted surveillance pictures of the woman and the people with her at the restaurant.

Cooper's owner Ryan Cooper says watching the brazen theft happen twice left him stunned.

“She actually had a cardigan or sweater and she walked in and put it up in there and just moseyed out the door,” said Cooper. “Her friends stood in front of her and kind of blocked her but then they did it again.”

Cooper says these raffle baskets are for a fundraiser to be held this Sunday, October 17th for his bartender, Logan Shook, who was badly injured after a car crash last month.

100 percent of the money raised through this raffle will go to his medical costs.



Jordan Long works in Cooper's Gift Shop and watched as the woman left with the basket.

“I noticed that she was carrying it under her shirt. She had one of those jackets that you put over your chest. And I looked at her and said Felicia she has a basket,” said Long.



The Felicia Long mentioned is Cooper's manager Felicia Diaz who is Shook's girlfriend.

She says they were able to identify the thief because she paid for the group's dinner with a credit card.

The receipt had her name on it.

Diaz says if there's anything good about the thefts, it's that people have been donating several new baskets since the posts went up on social media.

“It's remarkable to see how incredible people are. They're very giving, very generous. We love it, we love it,” said Diaz.

Cooper’s says both it and Scranton police agreed to take down the Facebook posts of the group after the woman made a monetary donation to Cooper’s to cover the costs of the stolen baskets.

For information on the fundraiser for Logan Shook CLICK HERE.