The event benefitting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Derby League was held at Roller Derby Factory along Birney Avenue in Moosic Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — A roller rink in Lackawanna County transformed into a winery this weekend.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Derby League in Moosic hosted Radical Winefest right at the rink.

There were more than 30 vendors offering food, craft beers, and lots of different wines.

It's a fundraiser for the league, but players are also hoping to attract more interest in the sport in Lackawanna County.