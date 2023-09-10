Race volunteering | Check It Out With Chelsea

The 26th Steamtown Marathon took place on Sunday. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub checked out all the ways folks in the area get involved in the annual event.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Those crossing the finish line are the stars of any major race, but most of them will tell you the success that takes there is all thanks to others who might not get as much notice.

Volunteers help at every stage of a race, including the day before when runners come to pick up their race bibs.

"They're more important. They're there for nothing. They're there to get a T-shirt and maybe something to eat. It's a volunteer. That's what it is," said Patty Phillips from Hanover Township.

Phillips has run all 26 Steamtown Marathons and 42 marathons overall. She knows a thing or two about how important volunteers are.

"Streets, the water stations, the start to finish," Phillips said. "If it weren't for the volunteers, this wouldn't happen."

Some volunteers don't want to run but want to be a part of the positive energy.

"Met a lot of new volunteers. It's actually fun. It's not like you're wasting your time. It's fun; it's community. You're bringing in people from different states, countries," said Dana Bozym from Throop.

On race day, more volunteers are needed to give out medals, blankets, and massages.

"It's a great way to get involved. You're absolutely part of it, and all the volunteers make the race. So you're really helping the runners, and you get to meet some awesome people, and it's not intimidating at all. Everyone's really friendly, really nice, and it's a great experience," said volunteer Mackenzie Ehrhardt, a licensed massage therapist from Olyphant.

Workers also prepare peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and pizza for the runners.

"I saw somebody had homemade chocolate chip cookies over there. So, they volunteer in so many different ways. You can volunteer for this and make it a successful event. You don't have to run," volunteer Diane Mazurkivich said.