Race heats up in 114th District in Lackawanna County

Democrat incumbent Bridget Malloy Kosierowski faces Republican James May.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in parts of Lackawanna County's 114th District of the State House have a choice between two mostly new candidates for state representative.

The incumbent has only been in office for a year and a half, and her challenger is putting up a fight.

The 114th District covers a swath of Lackawanna County, from Carbondale to Clarks Summit and down to Old Forge.

Newswatch 16 talked with both candidates vying for the seat.

Both candidates are running TV ads trying to win over voters. That's something voters in this part of Lackawanna County may not be used to.

Elections are typically harder fought in the primary, and the district has been blue for 20 years, but Republican candidate James May thinks he has a chance to change that.

"When you look at the numbers across it, it is one of those districts that has more Democrats, but they tend to vote Republican. So, that's a lot of the reason why we thought that this was a race we definitely can win," May said.

The incumbent is Democrat Bridget Malloy Kosierowski, though she's still a newcomer. She was elected last year after Representative Sid Michaels Kavulich passed away.

Kosierowski said she's already been busy in Harrisburg.

"I have the skill set to work with others and work across the aisle. It's a really important way to be productive in Harrisburg. I think I was able to show that to our residents, and I'd like to be able to do that in the future," Rep. Kosierowski said.

This campaign has been turned on its head by COVID-19. The candidates have traded shaking hands for sending mailers and buying ad time.

They disagree on how the state government has handled the pandemic. They do agree that, if elected, helping small businesses affected by it should be their first priority.

"It's just been completely unfair across the board, so, I think that the first thing we need to do is take a step back from this and realize we're now nine months into this, it's time to open these businesses back up. Trust the local businesses as much as you trust the big-box stores. Let them get back on their feet, give them the support that they need because right now, we are just absolutely killing the small businesses across the area," May said.

"Top priority is making sure our small business owners and those who sacrificed the most, small business owners, those Pennsylvanians, we help them get back on their feet. The best way to do that is through funding," Rep. Kosierowski said.