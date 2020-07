An annual fundraiser in Scranton will look different this fall.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Race for the Cure is still on for September, but runners won't be gathering on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

The run is going virtual.

Runners and walkers will have between September 13 and 26 to complete the race on their own.

You must sign up by September 4. Click here to register and for more info.