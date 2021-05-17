Race for state senate in PA's 22nd district

Democrat Marty Flynn is facing off against Republican Chris Chermak.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Campaign signs line properties in Lackawanna County ahead of the special election for the state senate in the 22nd district.

Flynn is a current state representative. Chermak is a Lackawanna County Commissioner.

Voters told Newswatch 16 they are ready to head to the polls.

"We definitely want to get it over with and move forward with whoever goes in next," John Fergona of Scranton said.

"Just as long as they can help anybody or do anything for us, you know, I mean everybody needs help now because of Covid," Maria Gregorksi of Scranton said.

On Election Eve, both candidates wanted to get voters ready.

Chermak held an Election Eve rally at Villa Maria restaurant in Scranton.

Because this is a special election, everyone in this district can vote for the state senate race, including independents.

"That's it. It's a one and done so after tomorrow the winner is the senator. I'm encouraging everyone to get out and vote and hopefully vote for me," Chermak said.

Flynn said he has been knocking on doors and making phone calls to get voters revved up.

"I'm really excited. I've worked hard for the past nine years. I'll bring things back to my district, business back, jobs back and I'm excited to do the job," Flynn said.