LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A community effort to help a boy from Lackawanna County learn to walk on his own kicked off Sunday.

People stopped by the Eynon VFW this afternoon for "A Race for Jayce."

The benefit is for Jayce McCabe who was born with cerebral palsy.

Jayce's family is hoping to buy a set of robotic legs that will help Jayce learn to walk when he is ready.

But, the legs cost $30,000 and aren't covered by insurance.

Organizers of the benefit sold about five hundred pasta dinners and 150 raffle baskets to help defray the cost.

"We have all these baskets, everybody is coming to buy the tickets, the dinners, it's just coming to give donations and I couldn't thank everyone enough," said Amanda Barth, Jayce's mom.