Rabid fox in Green Ridge section of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A warning from the Pennsylvania Department of Health about a rabid fox in Scranton's Green Ridge section.

The state says the fox attacked a person, several feral cats, and another fox along Fairfield Road.

The person who was attacked is receiving treatment.

Officials say it is likely that the feral cats exposed to the fox will come down with rabies in the near future.

If you have contact with any of these animals, you're encouraged to call the Lackawanna County Health Center.