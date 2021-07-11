Quarters for kids fundraiser in Lackawanna County

The fundraiser took place from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A quarter went a long way at a fundraiser in Scranton on Sunday.

Bartari on Adams Avenue teamed up with Lackawanna College's ESports team to raise money for the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

All the change deposited into Bartari's arcade games was donated at the end of the night.

The esports team streamed their games as well, and viewers could donate online.

Plus, the bar's distributors donated the proceeds from beers sales.

"This is very positive for us. Any way that we can get involved in the community and help with any charity or donating money to a great cause, it means a lot to us. And it's something that we're gonna do annually," said Teddy Delaney, a Program Administrator with Lackawanna College ESports.

The esports players and Bartari hoped to raise at least a thousand dollars for the hospital during the event in downtown Scranton.