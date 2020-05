A parade was held to honor Pat and Carl Goldyn's 40th wedding anniversary.

BLAKELY, Pa. — Couples celebrating 40 years together are typically celebrating their Ruby anniversary but for one married couple in Lackawanna County, the theme was a bit different.

Pat and Carl Goldyn commemorated their wedded bliss, quarantine style.

Friends, family, and first responders paraded by the couple's home in Peckville to help them celebrate this afternoon.