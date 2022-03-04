Pysanky egg workshop in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks stopped by the Catlin House on Monroe Avenue to learn how to make eggs, also called Ukrainian Easter eggs.
Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian craft where patterns are written on the eggs with wax.
All of the patterns have a meaning and Ukrainian folklore says that the designs can help ward off evil.
"It's very important to me, this is my tradition, my heritage. This was something that my grandmother and my mom taught me and it's just something that I want to keep going. There's so many traditions that are fading away and this is just one way to keep a tradition going," said Tammy Budnovitch, Pysanky teacher.
Those who took the class could also buy some of Tammy's eggs, which her business creates, and the supplies needed for continuing the craft at home.
