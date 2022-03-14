School in Lackawanna County putting the pie in Pi Day

Some elementary school teachers in Lackawanna County had a 'smashing' idea to celebrate Pi Day this year, making the number a bit more memorable.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Math teachers at Riverside East Elementary in Moosic incorporated a new tradition into their lesson plans.

March 14th is Pi Day because it’s 3/14 on the calendar and the number Pi starts off as 3.14.

In honor of Pi Day, the students got to 'pie' their math teachers in the face.

Madelyn Camacha, a 5th grader at Riverside says, “It's like a kid's dream to pie their teacher in the face. It's been on my bucket list for a while now.”

All eight math teachers had a face full of whipped cream after teaching their students how long Pi really is.

5th grader Aja Andrews recited, “3.1412568953 I think?”

Math teachers like Pam Insalaca weren't scared to get pied.

“No, I'm more nervous to get it in my hair,” she explained.

All the teachers along with Principal Dave Walsh wanted to create an event that gives students a reason to look forward to going to school.

He explained, “It just builds up the school climate. Anytime you have kids who want to be in the school for events like this or want to participate like this, education is sure to follow. And that's the main goal, is to make sure our kids are learning.”

And after their sweet finish to the school day, the students at Riverside East Elementary are so excited for Pi Day next year.