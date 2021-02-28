Purim Festival in Scranton

The religious event is held to celebrate stories told in the Book of Esther.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids in Lackawanna County gathered at the Jewish Community Center in downtown Scranton Sunday to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Purim is typically celebrated with festivals that include costumes, plays, and treats for the kids.

It commemorates stories told in the biblical Book of Esther.

This year, visitors were asked to wear face masks with their costumes and stay six feet apart for the party.

"A little bit different this year. We're just so excited we were still able to come down with the kids, play some games, get some cookies and some candy," said Dan Sullivan of Moscow.