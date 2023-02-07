Dog placed in dumpster in Scranton

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for dumping the dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for whoever is responsible for dumping a dog.

A pitbull puppy was placed in a dumpster in the 1800 block of Brick Avenue around 12 p.m.

The dog is now at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

If you have any information on who dumped the dog, you should call Scranton police at (570) 348-4130.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.