Prominent Vietnam veteran visits Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Army veteran Jan Scruggs was honored Wednesday when Mayor Paige Cognetti officially declared March 11th, "Jan Scruggs Day."

He also received the key to the Electric City.

Scruggs served in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart and an award for valor.

He founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial fund, which led to the eventual construction of the war memorial.

"It's just nice to be honored from this part of the country, from these kinds of people," Scruggs said. "This is a really patriotic area of America."