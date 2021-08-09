Progress on pocket park in downtown Scranton

Plans are progressing for a downtown pocket park that's been in the works for a long time.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It may not look like much to the passerby, but just the presence of an excavator on the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Linden Street in Scranton is digging up a lot of local excitement.

There are people in this part of downtown who doubted they'd ever see this project get this far. The city of Scranton and Scranton Tomorrow broke ground Monday on the downtown pocket park.

"Something for the city of Scranton, for the residents, to come, kids, adults, all ages, I think it's great. I think it's awesome to utilize the space instead of keeping it empty or vacant," Jackie Ruane said.

City officials say the target audience is people like Ruane, who works downtown, and Brian Morgantini, who lives here.

"There is no park right downtown," Morgantini said. "You have to go all the way up to Nay Aug. Just to be able to be right in my neighborhood and have a park and stop by."

It's still unclear when the pocket park will be finished. Crews now are just starting to dig away the red tape that tied up the project for so long.

This is just environmental remediation work that will eat up most of the park's $400,000 budget. It's being paid for with a state grant.

Officials are planning mostly green space with places for people to sit.