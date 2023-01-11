Program offers startup cash for businesses

Tech-Celebrator @ Lackawanna County will teach participants everything from basic finance to marketing.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new program in Lackawanna County is all about helping small businesses get their start.

It's called Tech-Celebrator @ Lackawanna County.

It's a collaborative effort between the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and other organizations to inspire entrepreneurs to start their own businesses in the county.

The program will teach participants everything from basic finance to marketing.

Those that complete the program will get $10,000 in grant funding to offset start-up costs.

"Each of those ten-week sessions is going to be a different topic. It's going to help them network, where do you find capital, how do you find capital and things like that. It's not meant to be completely in-depth, it's an opportunity to get people started," said Robert Durkin, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce President.

Applications are due by Monday, and classes begin next month.

For more information, click here.