Program celebrates mural completion with pig roast

SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration took place in Scranton to praise the people who continue to make an impact on families overcoming barriers.

The program Outreach is celebrating the completion of a mural on the agency's North Seventh Avenue building.

It also presented awards to people who contribute their time to the effort.

"There's been significant contributions made by a number of individuals. We have a beautiful fall back yard, courtesy Home Depot and the vets who came in, the volunteers who established just a beautiful gazebo along with the Penn State gardeners who put in a marvelous garden to meander through," said Linda Ciampi, Executive Director.

WNEP's Don Jacobs was there manning the pig roast.

People were asked to make a donation in exchange for their pig roast dinners at the celebration.