A man who admitted to setting a fire at an apartment building will be heading to prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — An arsonist is headed to prison after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Jody Tighe was sentenced Monday to four to eight years in prison for an arson in 2018.

Tighe pleaded guilty in February to setting the fire at an apartment building on Willow Street in Scranton.

He was arrested in August of 2018 in the Bethlehem area. Investigators believe he set the fire to get back at a rival love interest.