LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Lackawanna County back in 2012 will spend 12 years in prison.

Justin Lynch of texas was sentenced last week for the armed holdup at Penn Security Bank and Trust in Peckville.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.