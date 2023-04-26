x
Lackawanna County

Prison sentence for Scranton stabbing

Police say Jeremy Smith stabbed a woman on West Market Street in 2021.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for stabbing a woman in Scranton.

Jeremy Smith was sentenced Wednesday in Lackawanna County to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Police say Smith stabbed a woman at the Convenient Market along West Market Street in 2021.

The victim was holding the door open for a delivery person when Smith came in from behind and stabbed her in the head with a steak knife before taking off.

He was charged with attempted homicide.

Jeremy Smith

