Prison sentence for Scranton stabbing

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for stabbing a woman in Scranton.
Jeremy Smith was sentenced Wednesday in Lackawanna County to 20 to 40 years in state prison.
Police say Smith stabbed a woman at the Convenient Market along West Market Street in 2021.
The victim was holding the door open for a delivery person when Smith came in from behind and stabbed her in the head with a steak knife before taking off.
He was charged with attempted homicide.
