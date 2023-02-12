Print shop in Lackawanna County preps for Super Bowl shirt production

The staff at ‘Talk Shirty to Me’ may be pulling an all-nighter to make Eagles Super Bowl Championship merchandise if the team wins.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — “She was grading papers on the washing machine and dryer, and I'm over there printing t-shirts in the basement while we both were working full time,” explained Talk Shirty to Me Co-Owner, Ron Aueglli.

Those are the humble beginnings for this business that Grace and Ron Aueglli started ten years ago. Never did they think their print shop 'Talk Shirty to Me' would be getting ready to print Super Bowl merchandise.

“We were watching that championship game two Sundays ago, and as soon as the Eagles won, Ron kinda bolted up and said, okay we gotta get going on this,” added Co-Owner, Grace Piconi-Augelli.

And even though the couple has grown their business in that last decade, this is still a little risky.

“The early preparations is the gamble that we take. Cause we're gonna have all the presses set up and the people here, but we get the call at 11 that will really make it all come true, and we just print 12 hours straight all the way till the end,” Ron Augelli explained.

If the Eagles win, merchandise made here in Lackawanna county will be featured on the official NFL website and shipped to fans across the country.

“Maybe people who buy merchandise thinks it just magically appears or topples down from the sky somewhere. But there's people making the shirts, there's someone playing the shirts, there's someone boxing the shirts, and it's here in our backyard,” Grace Piconi-Augelli mentioned.

“But being able to walk into a friday night stadium and see all of your local friends, and family, and colleagues out there and business owners wearing something that you made, you feel a part of it, you really do,” added Ron Augelli.

The Augelli's say having a part in the Super Bowl is a win regardless of the game's final score.

“It's exciting, it's shown our team how to come together, to prove that we can plan for anything, and be ready for everything, there's no losing tonight, regardless of what happens, it's winning all around,” Grace Piconi-Augelli said.