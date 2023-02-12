Print shop in Lackawanna County eagerly awaits Super Bowl winner

Employees at Talk Shirty to Me in Dickson City gathered to watch the big game Sunday as well as prepare to fill orders if the Eagles win.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Talk Shirty to Me, also known as We Talk Shirty, is one of the print shops throughout Pennsylvania chosen to print Super Bowl Championship shirts to send all over the county.

Starting this business in his basement a decade ago Ron Augelli is proud he and his Eagles-loving employees potentially get to play a part in the super bowl.

"Out of all the teams in the whole NFL, our Pennsylvania team has made it to the top. So to have that commitment from the NFL saying hey, they need to be printed in Pennsylvania and shipped through distribution, I think that's really cool on their behalf, said Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me owner.

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, the staff will be celebrating by printing merchandise for fans as soon as the game ends.