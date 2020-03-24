Priest resigns after sexual assault allegations

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton says a Priest has resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place more than 40 years ago.The Diocese says it learned of the allegations against Father James Walsh earlier this month. The alleged incident took place back in 1979 while Father Walsh was an Assistant Pastor at the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green. Father Walsh has denied the allegation. The Diocese says it has notified the Lackawanna District Attorney's office concerning the matter.