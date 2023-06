In honor of pride month, Scranton held its annual pride flag raising Saturday morning at city hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — QueerNEPA, the NEPA Rainbow Alliance, and the NEPA Pride Coalition were among the organizations at the flag-raising.

Many others also came out to celebrate.

Scranton has been raising the Pride Flag every June since 2018.