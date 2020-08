The Trump Campaign announced the President will deliver remarks on Thursday afternoon at Marrioti Building Products in Old Forge.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Trump will be making a stop in part of Lackawanna County on Thursday to speak about the upcoming election.

Trump is slated to talk about his opponent in the upcoming election at the business along Louis Industrial Drive.