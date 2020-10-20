Preschool program losing state funding

Educators are calling on lawmakers to step in before a preschool program loses its funding. The program for young children with special needs could soon see cuts.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Teachers with the Northeast Educational Intermediate Unit 19's early intervention program had to pivot early this year and move their classes online for 3 to 5 year olds with developmental disabilities. Now, they're facing another major change as the state funding for the program will run out by the end of November.

"The problem is, we've got to find a way to deliver those services with the money we have, so this is just a math equation," said Bob McTiernan, NEIU 19 executive director.

NEIU 19 serves nearly 1,000 early intervention students in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties, but the state funding loss affects preschoolers statewide.

Due to COVID-19, the state provided less than half of the program's yearly budget.

"Revenues, state revenues are low, so the problem that we have now is the uncertainty of when the budget was passed provided for this underfunded budget or partially funded budget, but now things haven't gotten any better," McTiernan said.

NEIU 19 has joined other intermediate units across the state by asking state lawmakers to pass a temporary funding bill that will carry them through the remainder of the school year.

The early intervention program is mandated by law, so it won't go away without funding, but educators warn that they will have to either lay off employees or borrow money.