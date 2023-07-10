Runners prep for 26th Steamtown Marathon

Runners from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania came to Scranton High School in preparation for Sunday's Steamtown Marathon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners from as far as Canada and Costa Rica will join folks from northeastern and central Pennsylvania for the 26th Annual Steamtown Marathon on Sunday.

The race began in 1996, and runners say no matter how many times you do it, it doesn't get easier.

"This is going to be number 42 for me; marathons. I'm still nervous. I'm a nervous wreck. I was nervous today, last night, until the gun goes off, and then you just go," said Patty Phillips, Hanover Township.

Volunteers were on hand to help everyone with their registration as well as all their last-minute racing needs.

The race kicks off at Forest City High School at 8 a.m. and finishes in downtown Scranton.