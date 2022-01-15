Preparing for the storm in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Workers at Justus True Value in Scott Township say customers have been stocking up on rock salt, ice melt, and shovels, but shoppers have also been preparing for more than just snow.

"There's been a lot of uncertainty with weather forecasts. Lately, it's been shifting towards less snow and more sleet and Ice. So you have more concern with power outages more people are looking for heaters and things that do not use a lot of electricity. We're selling kerosene and propane heaters today just to be prepared for any power outages with the storm, whatever it may bring," said Brian Mushel, owner of Justus True Value.