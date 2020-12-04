Preparing for Easter in Lackawanna County

Folks in Lackawanna county got some free Easters meals Saturday and even got to see the Easter bunny.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A grocery store in Lackawanna County asked its customers to help them provide an Easter meal to families in need.

Quinn's Shur-save in Archbald boxed up holiday meals for about 200 families.

Customers could sponsor a family for $35 each.

The store owners say people have been so generous during other meal giveaways they decided to do something special for the holiday.

The giveaway also included Easter baskets filled with goodies for the kids in Lackawanna County.

Families also said hello from their cars in Dunmore.

United Sports Academy came up with the idea to allow families to still see the Easter Bunny while staying apart.

Cars made their way through the academy's parking lot, each one stopping to say hello to the bunny.

"It's sad there's nothing for the kids. There's no Easter Bunny at the malls or the grocery stores. This is the best we could do with the situation we're in," said Kate Healey, Moscow.