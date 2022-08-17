Preparing for a safe school year in Lackawanna County

Nearly 100 teachers, police, and other law enforcement participated in a presentation at Riverside High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAYLOR, Pa. — Police officers and school leaders in Lackawanna County are brushing up on new ways to keep schools safe.

Members of the Lackawanna County Safe Schools Coalition held a presentation at Riverside High School.

It's a way to share information from instructors from the FBI Academy and local police ahead of the new school year.

They also focused on students' mental health.

Nearly 100 teachers, police, and other law enforcement participated in the presentation.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.