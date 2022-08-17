x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Preparing for a safe school year in Lackawanna County

Nearly 100 teachers, police, and other law enforcement participated in a presentation at Riverside High School.

More Videos

TAYLOR, Pa. — Police officers and school leaders in Lackawanna County are brushing up on new ways to keep schools safe.

Members of the Lackawanna County Safe Schools Coalition held a presentation at Riverside High School.

It's a way to share information from instructors from the FBI Academy and local police ahead of the new school year.

They also focused on students' mental health.

Nearly 100 teachers, police, and other law enforcement participated in the presentation.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out