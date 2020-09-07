Awaiting Joe Biden in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Preparations are underway for a visit from former vice president Joe Biden at McGregor Industries in Dunmore Thursday afternoon.
Line Street is normally a quiet street that divides Dunmore and Throop today it has been buzzing with Secret Service agents, police, and media.
Biden is expected to arrive just before 2 p.m. to tour McGregor Industries. He will speak about his economic recovery plan and take a tour of the metal works facility before making a short speech to employees around 2:30 p.m.
Neighbors tell us that having a presidential candidate make a campaign stop right across the street is something they never expected to happen.
"it's like anything else. Things happen in life and you just have to go with it. It's going to be a huge, huge thing today. I think we're going to have both sides of the issues here and it's just going to be crazy," said neighbor Cathie Jo Langan.