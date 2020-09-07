Awaiting Joe Biden in Lackawanna County

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is scheduled to speak at a factory in Dunmore Thursday afternoon.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Preparations are underway for a visit from former vice president Joe Biden at McGregor Industries in Dunmore Thursday afternoon.

Line Street is normally a quiet street that divides Dunmore and Throop today it has been buzzing with Secret Service agents, police, and media.

Biden is expected to arrive just before 2 p.m. to tour McGregor Industries. He will speak about his economic recovery plan and take a tour of the metal works facility before making a short speech to employees around 2:30 p.m.

Neighbors tell us that having a presidential candidate make a campaign stop right across the street is something they never expected to happen.