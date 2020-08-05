Pregnant during a pandemic: One mom's story

The thought of going into a hospital right now is scary for many people. For expectant moms, it's especially stressful.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Rebecca Mordente introduced her newborn son, Nolan James, to his three older brothers, she expected it to happen in her hospital room, not her living room.

"I cried because my other pregnancies, the kids got to meet each other as soon as they were born. With this one, they had to wait until mommy got home," Mordente said.

Rebecca, who lives in Peckville, was induced at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton on Monday night and brought her healthy baby boy home with her on Thursday. But the last two months of her pregnancy were filled with nerves and anxieties.

"First, I was nervous if, God forbid, I had the virus, would I be able to hold my baby? That and if I wasn't doing this all by myself. Even though he's my fourth, you still need somebody there to support you," said Mordente.

And the hospital isn't exactly a place you want to be during a pandemic. But once she got inside, she says it wasn't so scary.

"Being in the hospital, you would never even know there was a pandemic going on. Like they don't really talk about it unless you bring it up. The only difference this birth and recovery is they were wearing a mask the whole time," said Mordente.

Rebecca was able to have her husband in the room with her, but nobody else.

They both had to wear masks, except when it was just the two of them.

She wants other expecting moms to know that the nurses and doctors at Moses Taylor were extremely thoughtful and made her feel safe.

"Everything will be okay. They are very good. I made a bigger deal out of it than I should have. I think that's why I didn't go into labor because I was so stressed. But it's acceptable to be stressed. Just know that they really are going to take care of you," said Mordente.