Pregnant and positive

A mom from Lackawanna County expecting her second child is recovering from coronavirus. Her doctors say she's the first patient in their practice to get the virus.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Brianna Boriosi of Clarks Summit is a lot of things. She's a mom, she's pregnant with her second child, and she's a frontline worker during this crisis.

She's also recovering from coronavirus, but her journey with the virus is far from over.

In June, Brianna will become a mom of two, but just as she started her third trimester earlier this month, she heard the news she had been dreading: both she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

"I think initially, it was probably panic, really. and I really wasn't sure what to do because I know there's not a lot of information for COVID-19 really in general, and then let alone with pregnant women."

Brianna and her husband are both frontline workers, clinical directors at drug and alcohol treatment facilities. They couldn't avoid those risks for infection.

Brianna immediately sought advice from her OB/GYN who is part of a large practice in Scranton. She was told she was their first positive COVID-19 patient.

When she delivers her baby girl in June, they both may be part of some studies.

Brianna has offered to donate her daughter's stem cells, umbilical cord, and placenta.

"I would love to be a part of initial studies, or whatever you want to call it, if I can. Anything I can donate or contribute, I'd be more than happy to do so. So I kind of think, I feel like it's really weird to say that's exciting, but I think that would be a really unique opportunity to be able to be a part of that."

It's unclear whether Brianna's baby will be born with coronavirus or if she will already have the antibodies to fight it.

All signs show that the baby girl is healthy, and she will have quite the story to tell.

"I keep thinking, when she's older, she probably won't believe any of this when I tell her."