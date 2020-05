Police say a man called 911 and said he shot his wife at his home on South Church Street Wednesday night. It was a hoax.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A prank call led to police showing up in force to a neighborhood in Lackawanna County.

Carbondale police say a man called 911 and said he shot his wife at his home on South Church Street around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Several departments and the state police special response team were called in.

The street was shut down for more than an hour. People were told to stay inside.

It turns out it was a hoax, and cops say there was no danger to the public.