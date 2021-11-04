P&R Grocery holds auction in Lackawanna County

P&R had to close stores in Edwardsville and Eynon.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — There was an unusual auction today in Lackawanna County.

Some very big items were up for grabs.

You could find a walk-in freezer, a refrigerator, shelving, slicers, tables, in Archbald.

These items used to have a home in P&R Discount Grocery's two locations.

P&R had to close the store in Edwardsville in Luzerne County and Eynon in Lackawanna County.

Folks with stores of their own tried to scoop up what they could.

"We just opened a new cafe, City line cafe dollar store and goodness center up in Carbondale, and we are here looking for some racking, anything we can get to display some items," said Jack Curtis.

The auction in Lackawanna County was held both in-person and online.