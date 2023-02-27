PPL says higher energy prices, not billing error, to blame for high February bills

PPL blamed a technical glitch for incorrect bills sent out in January. But you might still notice your February bill is higher than usual.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Teresa Marsh from Jersey Shore doesn't know how she's going to pay this month's electric bill.

"It's due next week, and you know, we don't know. We can't give them the whole $300. We can't do it."

Her PPL bill is usually around $100, and she says her habits haven't changed.

The utility company said it would waive late fees and send corrected bills.

But PPL says that error only impacted bills sent between the end of December and the beginning of January.

Teresa Marsh and plenty of others say their February bills still seem too high.

"It's frustrating when you're out there, you know, my husband and I, we were struggling for years, and we're just trying to get back on our feet, and we got there. But now, we're getting that little fall back right now, and it's frustrating. It really is."

Now, PPL is saying if you're still noticing a spike in your electric bill, it's likely just due to higher energy prices.

A representative says in a statement it's clear that the timing of the two issues — the billing error and the higher energy prices — "created significant confusion among our clients." And in hindsight, the company recognizes it should have proactively reached out to customers about it.

"There are people on fixed incomes that have gotten $600 electric bills and they just don't know what to do," said Nancy Bitonti of Kingston.

Bitonti says many of her friends and neighbors who have PPL have been experiencing the issue. She has UGI and says the grass isn't much greener on her side, so she's shopping around.

"A lot of the people are going to a website — it's called PA Power Switch. And when you go there, you can find other companies that provide electricity and gas."

You can also file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

The PUC has launched an investigation into PPL's billing practices and wants to hear from you if you feel your bill is incorrect.

PPL said help, including payment plans, can be found at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling PPL at 1-800-342-5775.