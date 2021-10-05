Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lackawanna County

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball to win $100,000.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, October 4 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—12, 22, 54, 66, 69, and the red Powerball 15—to win $100,000.

Gerrity's Supermarket on South Main Avenue in Scranton gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Another ticket sold in Wind Gap, Northampton County also won $100,000.

Watch the live drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.