Lackawanna County

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Lackawanna County

The winning ticket for Saturday's drawing was sold in Olyphant.
Credit: WNEP

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million for the Saturday, January 30 drawing.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn — 1, 2, 7, 52, 61, but not the red Powerball 4 — to win $2 million. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Rite Aid on Main Street in Olyphant gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live drawing from the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.
