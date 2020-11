Officials say power isn't slated to be back to this area until 2 p.m. Monday in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An estimated 160 homes and businesses are without power Sunday night in part of Lackawanna County.

According to PPL, the outage affecting Montage Mountain Road and Glen Maura Boulevard is weather-related.

Crews in the area say there is a tripped breaker.