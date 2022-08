More than a thousand people in Scranton and Moosic were affected.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning.

But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County.

Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon.

More than a thousand people in the Electric City and neighboring Moosic were affected.

Thankfully, the issue was resolved quickly, and power is back on for those folks.