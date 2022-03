A special presentation was held Thursday morning at the USPS facility on Stafford Avenue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A long-time postal worker was honored Thursday morning in Scranton.

Robert Walsh has worked for the United States Postal Service for 50 years.

His coworkers and family recognized him for that milestone.

"I really wasn't expecting this," he said.

To mark 50 years of public service, Robert was presented a plaque and a certificate from Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti's office.