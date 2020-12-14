Post office shipping deadline looms

We found long lines at post offices in Lackawanna County as customers were trying to make the deadline and avoid snow predicted for later this week.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The US Postal Service says Tuesday is the last day to ship packages with standard ground service and have them arrive by Christmas Day.

Spaced 6 feet apart, the line at the Archbald Post Office on Kennedy Boulevard stretched out the door.

This holiday season isn't what anyone expected. Jan Seifring says she was forced to do a lot more shipping this year.

"I expected to wait, but not this long, yeah. It was longer than I expected," Seifring said. "COVID caused Christmas to be a bust, so now I have to ship everything to everybody."

The United States Postal Service is expecting a record number of holiday packages and cards this year since so many families won't be spending Christmas together.

Shipping deadlines are earlier. You have until December 15 to send packages using ground service. If you want to spend a little more on first class shipping, you have a few more days.

"My plan is to go home and start packing and then mail tomorrow. That's what I'm doing, to North Carolina and a town called St. Mary's, Pennsylvania," Cindy Burke said.

Customers we talked to in Archbald say they came to meet that deadline and avoid the predicted snow storm later in the week.

"It's just that time of the season, so everybody's got the last minute rush to get stuff out," Denny Degudis said.

They said the 15-to 20-minute wait was worth it to get this item crossed off the Christmas list.