Possible virus victim in Scranton waiting for test

Newswatch 16 spoke over the phone with a woman from Scranton who has a possible positive case of COVID-19.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Many people suffering from coronavirus symptoms may not have access to a test and as tests become more available, we will likely see the number of cases spike in our area.

State health officials confirmed one new case of coronavirus infection in Lackawanna County and one death in the state in Northampton County.

We spoke with Jess Farrell of Scranton over the phone. She's at home in quarantine, restricted to either her bed or her couch for much of the last 10 days. Her doctors are telling her she has a possible positive case of COVID-19.

"I will say this, I have had pneumonia before, I've had bronchitis, I've had the flu, I've had just about every type of typical infection or disease that can affect your respiratory system and this is unlike anything I've ever had before. I've never had something that has lasted so long," Farrell said.

She's not sure where she may have contracted the virus but says she hasn't recently left Lackawanna County.

Jess called her doctor after developing a fever. She keeps calling local doctors and the Pennsylvania Department of Health hoping to be tested for coronavirus.

"There were no tests available, there were some available, I think, through the hospital, but only if you had traveled at that point in the last two months or over 65 or had underlying conditions. Which I didn't meet any of that criteria so, I was told to stay home and be in quarantine for 14 days."

Jess knows other patients with similar symptoms who have also been denied testing so she suspects as more tests become available we'll see the number of local cases spike.

She says to take her word for it, follow what health officials are saying over and over: stay home if you can.

"I do think everybody should really be urged to be cautious, don't go anywhere unless you really have to. Take advantage of deliveries, people are delivering groceries more, there's lots of takeout options. And I would just avoid any public place as much as possible," Farrell added.

Pennsylvania Department of Health officials told us that coronavirus testing is still being prioritized for people who have traveled or are at risk due to age or an underlying condition. They said your doctor may be able to get a test through a private lab.