LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a church in a part of Lackawanna County are helping bring some much-needed brightness to their community.

St. Eulalia's Parish wanted to add a colorful and creative message on the sidewalks outside the church in Roaring Brook Township.

Families and community members were invited to visit the parish grounds over the weekend to add drawings and positive messages.