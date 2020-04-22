'Porch Portraits' to raise money for needy

A photographer in Scranton is taking family portraits on people's front porches in an effort to raise money for Friends of the Poor and Family to Family.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Every week for the past several weeks, Friends of the Poor and Family to Family have been hosting emergency food distributions in response to the coronavirus crisis. The scene is similar at every one, miles-long lines of cars and hundreds of families showing up.

Meaghan Stevens works at St. Joseph's Center and was at that giveaway at the beginning of the month.

"From that point on we were like, 'hey if they're going to keep doing more of these.' The outpouring was extraordinary. We figured why not help them in a way, and this was the only way I could think of how to do it," Stevens said.

Stevens is also a professional photographer, but with all of her sessions canceled for now, she thought, why not document families going through this unprecedented time the best way she knows how, while also raising money?

"If there's a line of cars three miles down the road, you're not the only one who might need something. Don't feel bad about doing it, and we figured if we can help them buy more food, then we can help them buy more food and you can help more people in the community," the Scranton woman said.

Meaghan is calling the sessions "porch portraits." All you have to do is make a donation to Friends of the Poor or Family to Family, and she will take a family portrait of you on your porch.

"We do it safely, I'll bring a mask. I'll be far enough away from you. We'll take some family pictures, we can make it funny, we can make it serious. You can do whatever you want, and you'll get a couple of pictures and a couple of people will be able to get more meals out of it," she explained.

Meaghan has already taken a couple porch portraits; she says the sessions only take a few minutes, but it's a few minutes to take your mind off things.

"I figured if I can take a couple of pictures of people holding Clorox wipes and toilet paper, we might as well have a good time for five minutes, get people out of the house, and laugh."