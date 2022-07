The pool at Weston Field has an extensive leak.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks in Lackawanna County are going to have to find a new spot to cool off.

According to the city's parks and recreation director, the pool at Weston Field has an extensive leak.

The pool is several decades old and officials say it's harder and harder to maintain the older equipment.

However, they say repairs are nearly complete, and they hope to have it open in the next two weeks.